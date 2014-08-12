Maddie Nieman

Amendment 21 Moonshine

Amendment 21 Moonshine moonshine amendment vintage distressed texture logo branding ribbons america typogrpahy lettering alcohol
Working on a fun branding project for a new client.
They wanted something unique and playful with a vintage flair.

Welcoming all feedback...thanks!

