bevouliin

Shadow Ninja Game Character Sprite Sheets

bevouliin
bevouliin
  • Save
Shadow Ninja Game Character Sprite Sheets game character sprite sheet sidescroller gamedev game asset android game game art mobile games ninja shadow limbo stickman
Download color palette

Game asset: Shadow Ninja game character sprite sheets for indie game developers. More details, demo video and download links at http://bevouliin.com/game-asset-shadow-ninja-game-character-sprite-sheets/

bevouliin
bevouliin

More by bevouliin

View profile
    • Like