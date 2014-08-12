Shannon Threadgill

Immovable Type

These are some illustrations and a book cover I did for a small history book on some of the most important type foundries in history. Some of the buildings are historically accurate, the house numbers are the number of typefaces or families they produced, and if the lights are on/off they are open/closed.

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
