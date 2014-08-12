Analytics Logo

Tony Matejek

This is a logo idea thats for an analytics platform. The idea is based on the marvel superhero The Vision. He has the ability to analyze massive sets of data at break-neck speeds! I wonder if he is too menacing?

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
