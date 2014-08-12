Teodora Tasic

Self-branding, Teodora Tasic

Teodora Tasic
Teodora Tasic
  • Save
Self-branding, Teodora Tasic brand identity logo design patterns
Download color palette

This is my personal logo (double T). I wanted to create logo that would be a bit abstract, giving me the chance to manipulate it further and be able to design patterns based on it, etc.

If you want to see full project, check it out here! :)
https://www.behance.net/gallery/17313413/Self-branding

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
Teodora Tasic
Teodora Tasic

More by Teodora Tasic

View profile
    • Like