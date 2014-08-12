Self-branding, Teodora Tasic

Trending designs to inspire you
This is my personal logo (double T). I wanted to create logo that would be a bit abstract, giving me the chance to manipulate it further and be able to design patterns based on it, etc.
If you want to see full project, check it out here! :)
https://www.behance.net/gallery/17313413/Self-branding