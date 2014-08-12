Thomas Mak

Thunderducks Festival Poster

Thomas Mak
Thomas Mak
  • Save
Thunderducks Festival Poster poster festival print design dutch
Download color palette

I got the oppertunity to work on this poster for friends. They are organizing a really small festival in my hometown. It's being held at the farm of one of my friends.

The idea of the design is the feeling I get during a festival, you're on your own little planet.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
Thomas Mak
Thomas Mak

More by Thomas Mak

View profile
    • Like