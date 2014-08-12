Logo compilation 2013

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
[Eng below] Recopilación de algunos logos que hemos estado diseñando durante el último año.
A compilation of some logos we have been designed last year.
See more @
http://thetoonplanet.com/portfolio-item/logo-design-compilation-3/
TheToonPlanet - Graphic design and creative illustration
http://thetoonplanet.com/