Jennifer Hood
Hoodzpah

Wolf Camp Studios Event Seal

Jennifer Hood
Hoodzpah
Jennifer Hood for Hoodzpah
Hire Us
  • Save
Wolf Camp Studios Event Seal seal emblem wolf vintage retro script swash animal dog
Download color palette

A seal @Amy Hood and I worked on together for a Wolf Camp Studios event. The script font is a modified Storefront Pro. Everything else is Futura.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
Hoodzpah
Hoodzpah
Brand Identity and Type Design for oohs and aaahs
Hire Us

More by Hoodzpah

View profile
    • Like