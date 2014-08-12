Bryce Thompson

Simple Analytics

Bryce Thompson
Bryce Thompson
Hire Me
  • Save
Simple Analytics medical health dashboard card insurance ux ui analytics din
Download color palette

This is one of the looks I had in mind for the analytics dashboard for Homebase.

Introduced yellow as a tertiary color to support more than 2 values, and and also made each graph much more interactive.

Full-bleed fluid containers, real simple.

Next shot I'll be attaching a presentation deck that really breaks down the interface components.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
Bryce Thompson
Bryce Thompson
Team Driven. Audience Tested. Design.
Hire Me

More by Bryce Thompson

View profile
    • Like