James Lafuente

Robin Williams

James Lafuente
James Lafuente
  • Save
Robin Williams hand drawn lettering typography robin williams rip
Download color palette

In memory of one of the greatest, here's a hand lettered piece of my favorite quote from him. He has made everyone smile and laugh at one time or another and will be greatly missed.

RIP Robin Williams

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
James Lafuente
James Lafuente
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by James Lafuente

View profile
    • Like