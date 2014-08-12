Kevin Whitaker

Launching my new personal site

Just launched the newest version of my site, and I'm looking for some feedback. http://kevin-whitaker.net

Thanks to @markiearnold for the draft, and @ninetofive for the freebie mockup!

