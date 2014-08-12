Daniel Romlein

Blog article illustration

Daniel Romlein
Daniel Romlein
  • Save
Blog article illustration illustration blog character
Download color palette

Fun little piece for an upcoming Packet Tide blog post. Style was inspired by the wonderful work and texture-use of @Lydia Nichols

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
Daniel Romlein
Daniel Romlein

More by Daniel Romlein

View profile
    • Like