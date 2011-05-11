Heather Clark Lynn

Britain vs East Coast Tour de Fromage Poster

Heather Clark Lynn
Heather Clark Lynn
  • Save
Britain vs East Coast Tour de Fromage Poster hand lettering typography illustration texture print gaslight cheese
Download color palette

Gaslight-inspired hand illustrated and lettered poster for the final round of the Scardello Artisan Cheese Tour de Fromage (super awesome March Madness-style cheese competition held annually at their shop).

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2011
Heather Clark Lynn
Heather Clark Lynn

More by Heather Clark Lynn

View profile
    • Like