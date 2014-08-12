Cory Miller

Wonder. Wander.

Cory Miller
Cory Miller
  • Save
Wonder. Wander. wonder wander three words apparel poster lettering shirt vector
Download color palette

Inching closer and closer to getting in first stock for Three Words Apparel, my brand that will be shipping in the next few months. "Wonder. Wander." is a piece that will be available in several mediums at launch. Really happy with how this turned out.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
Cory Miller
Cory Miller

More by Cory Miller

View profile
    • Like