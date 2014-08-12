Jeffrey Ramirez

Cuban Crocodile

Jeffrey Ramirez
Jeffrey Ramirez
  • Save
Cuban Crocodile crocodile alligator cuban cuba resturant signage braning logo blah
Download color palette

Branding I did for a restuarant in Long beach, NY that was destroyed by the hurricane. So, I'll just leave it here to live on forever.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
Jeffrey Ramirez
Jeffrey Ramirez

More by Jeffrey Ramirez

View profile
    • Like