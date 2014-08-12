Brandon Rike

Mars Wolf

Mars Wolf apparel merch logo geometric wolf thirty seconds mars tee symbol lockup
One from the batch of recent approvals for Thirty Seconds To Mars. Angry wolf.

This, and many more just added to my site:
http://www.brandonrike.com/work

