Joining the team at Swipely

swipely
I am happy to announce I will be joining the fantastic team at Swipely as their Lead Designer. I am stoked to see where this takes us.

Now we are looking for a replacement UI/UX/Visual design expert at AppMakr. If you are interested please let me know at jeff@brdrck.me.

Posted on May 11, 2011
