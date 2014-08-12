Krislam Chin

Ode to Alfred

Krislam Chin
Krislam Chin
  • Save
Ode to Alfred photoshop illustration doodle dog pattern
Download color palette

Ode to Alfred | May your unique features keep the world at awe forever, you cute little bug eyed creature.

We got a little pup 2 weeks ago and he has two colored eyes, a bent ear and a mole on his mouth. He is the absolute cutest and a joy to have around.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
Krislam Chin
Krislam Chin

More by Krislam Chin

View profile
    • Like