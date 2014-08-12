Instagram Badge

Trending designs to inspire you
Mostly I just really wanted to try my hand at this thin-lined style but the badge does speak truth. Incase you're into that sort of thing you can follow me here.
Oh, and check the 2x for extra goodness :)