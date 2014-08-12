Cassius Clay

Over the weekend I started another little side project for the heck of it. I picked up some mountain dew and snacks and sat down and started messing around with a biography for Muhammad Ali (purely conceptional obviously).

I'm sure everyone knows this already, but Muhammad Ali is one hell of an athlete and it was super interesting researching all of his fight stats and reading up on his past as both a boxer and a child. Looking forward to showing the real pixels!

Still quite a bit I want to do with it probably over next weekend or so, but here's a quick glance at where it currently sits. More shots to come. Thanks!