Ripples Landing

Ripples is born !
Already two weeks that we working hard with my good pals @Luky Vj & @Kevin Martin to bring you the best quality design assets store.
We are really excited and we hope be able to launch this new wave soon guys !
if you want to be notifed, you can subscribe here
if you don't want to be notified, you can still check our landing page, on http://ripples.io and appreciate the background, (better than this short Gif)
or just press L to support us.