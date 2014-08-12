Ripples Landing

Ripples is born !

Already two weeks that we working hard with my good pals @Luky Vj & @Kevin Martin to bring you the best quality design assets store.

We are really excited and we hope be able to launch this new wave soon guys !

if you want to be notifed, you can subscribe here

if you don't want to be notified, you can still check our landing page, on http://ripples.io and appreciate the background, (better than this short Gif)

or just press L to support us.