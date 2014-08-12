Simple Icons

Trending designs to inspire you
A set of simple, mostly rectilinear icons for that mobile payments concept from a few weeks back. Recently chatting with @Stephen Parker of @Squarespace, and for us, an icon is all about the most simple way to get a point across. No funny business.