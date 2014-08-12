Day Jimenez

Simple Icons

Day Jimenez
Day Jimenez
Hire Me
  • Save
Simple Icons finance simple rectilinear icons money billing bills support setting admin
Download color palette

A set of simple, mostly rectilinear icons for that mobile payments concept from a few weeks back. Recently chatting with @Stephen Parker of @Squarespace, and for us, an icon is all about the most simple way to get a point across. No funny business.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
Day Jimenez
Day Jimenez
My Dribbble shots
Hire Me

More by Day Jimenez

View profile
    • Like