Aussie Love Letters

I'm so excited to announce that me and Marla Moore are doing a lettering collaboration this summer in celebration of our beloved Australian Shepherds! We'll work together to craft a unique collection of hand lettered pieces under the hashtag #aussieloveletters. So if you know any letterers or designers that have Aussies, spread the love and have them come join us.