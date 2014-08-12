Dina Rodriguez

Aussie Love Letters

Aussie Love Letters lettering type typography hand drawn aussie love letters
I'm so excited to announce that me and Marla Moore are doing a lettering collaboration this summer in celebration of our beloved Australian Shepherds! We'll work together to craft a unique collection of hand lettered pieces under the hashtag #aussieloveletters. So if you know any letterers or designers that have Aussies, spread the love and have them come join us.

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
