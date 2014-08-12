BeYourself Shirt Design

Trending designs to inspire you
T-Shirt design done at the request of a local boutique in Cleveland, Ohio to promote the Gay Games taking place. Owners were stoked at the shirt that they went forward and started painting their storefront wall with the treatment in a campaign-like manner. Delightfully unexpected.