BeYourself Shirt Design

BeYourself Shirt Design design vector gay games gg9 gg9cleveland shirt apparel rainbow cleveland
T-Shirt design done at the request of a local boutique in Cleveland, Ohio to promote the Gay Games taking place. Owners were stoked at the shirt that they went forward and started painting their storefront wall with the treatment in a campaign-like manner. Delightfully unexpected.

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
