Pale Horse

Out of Body: Skull T-shirt

Pale Horse
Pale Horse
  • Save
Out of Body: Skull T-shirt skull illustration color palehorse
Download color palette

3-color screen-printed t-shirt artwork for Pale Horse apparel line.
Available here: http://palehorse.merchline.com/collections/apparel/products/out-of-body-t-shirt

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
Pale Horse
Pale Horse

More by Pale Horse

View profile
    • Like