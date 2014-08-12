Spencer Charles

Grafica Della Strada

Spencer Charles
Spencer Charles
  • Save
Grafica Della Strada books italian typography lettering signage art deco
Download color palette

Been working on this beast of a book with @Kelly Thorn and Louise Fili for the last 2 years, and it's finally coming out in a few weeks. Jam-packed full of photographs of signage across Italy spanning multiple decades, many of which no longer exist, Grafica della Strada is a must own for any of you signage-nuts out there. Preorder here.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
Spencer Charles
Spencer Charles

More by Spencer Charles

View profile
    • Like