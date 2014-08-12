Sarah Dayan

Robin Williams

Sarah Dayan
Sarah Dayan
  • Save
Robin Williams tribute rip robin williams
Download color palette

My all time favourite male actor. One Hour Photo is one of the best thrillers I've seen. Mrs. Doubtfire, Hook and Jumanji are unforgettable childhood memories. I can't believe he's gone.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
Sarah Dayan
Sarah Dayan

More by Sarah Dayan

View profile
    • Like