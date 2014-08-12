Dos Li

Vlad Waxula's Hair Pomade

Dos Li
Dos Li
  • Save
Vlad Waxula's Hair Pomade lettering packaging hair pomade hand made poured vlad waxula label wax grooming
Download color palette

Designing a label for hair pomade for a Moscow grooming co. "Vlad Waxula". Great hand made & poured product for your bear. Hope you'll enjoy it!

Contact and order here:
www.facebook.com/vladwaxula
www.vk.com/vladwax

Check behance. Thanx.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
Dos Li
Dos Li

More by Dos Li

View profile
    • Like