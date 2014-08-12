Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Logo Lounge 8 Cover Feature

logo fish hook book lounge cover logolounge
Just got back from my vacation, found a new Logo Lounge 8 book in my mail and got stunned when I saw one of my logos featured on the COVER of this new issue! It's a big deal for me so I had to share it with you my good people!

You can see the original Dribbble post of it here:
https://dribbble.com/shots/931173-Hooked

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
