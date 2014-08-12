Logo Lounge 8 Cover Feature

Trending designs to inspire you
Just got back from my vacation, found a new Logo Lounge 8 book in my mail and got stunned when I saw one of my logos featured on the COVER of this new issue! It's a big deal for me so I had to share it with you my good people!
You can see the original Dribbble post of it here:
https://dribbble.com/shots/931173-Hooked