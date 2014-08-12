Jurriaan van Drunen

Freebie Vimeo Player PSD

vimeo video player player freebie free
I needed it for my own project. Why not share it :)
Download here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/jh8ituv0j6o001f/vimeo_player_dribbble.psd?dl=0

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
