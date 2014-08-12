Pixelcup

pixelcup - animation2

Pixelcup
Pixelcup
  • Save
pixelcup - animation2 branding animation identity marketing logo symbol icon illustration pixel design
Download color palette

Check out the complete identity package here: http://bit.ly/1nMpJnW

I'm exploring animation in Photoshop. If I can combine my design skills with animation, I will have one more skill to add on my checklist. Please leave comments and/or suggestions...they are heavily welcomed. Thanks.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
Pixelcup
Pixelcup

More by Pixelcup

View profile
    • Like