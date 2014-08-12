Muhammad Ali Effendy

Heart Icon
Muhammad Ali Effendy
Heart Icon icon app logo symbol alil effendy ios7 heart iphone ipad software ui
App icon for software company focused on creating beautiful interfaces for every device.

This heart shape made up of 4 device such as iPhone, tablets, laptops, large screens.

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
Muhammad Ali Effendy
Muhammad Ali Effendy
