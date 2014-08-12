Spencer Everett

Unused "S" Shield Mark

Spencer Everett
Spencer Everett
  • Save
Unused "S" Shield Mark line insurance shield protection 5 s
Download color palette

An unused mark for a small insurance company that was never used. It was originally inspired by a mark created by @Mackey Saturday

Db94e5653869c77f946cf8651e27ab7f
Rebound of
W Asset
By Mackey Saturday
View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
Spencer Everett
Spencer Everett

More by Spencer Everett

View profile
    • Like