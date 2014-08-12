Amit Jakhu
Locator iOS App

Locator iOS App location ios app mobile list search ordering office myplanet ui tabs gps
A simple internal iOS app for checking at-a-glance who is in the office or not. This comes in handy for when you're unsure if you're the last person in the office and you need to lock up. I worked on the design for the app.

iPhone template by @meidenberg.

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
Shape experiences, shape organizations.
