Locator iOS App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A simple internal iOS app for checking at-a-glance who is in the office or not. This comes in handy for when you're unsure if you're the last person in the office and you need to lock up. I worked on the design for the app.
iPhone template by @meidenberg.