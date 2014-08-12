Mohammad Mahmoud

Bookingapp mobile design andorid ui ux
My first shot :)
@Sultan N. Shalakhti Thanks for the invitation :)
This app allows you to book a seat in your favourite Restaurant and Cafe's with great offers from the comfort of your home.

Check it out on behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/15828151/Booking-App

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
