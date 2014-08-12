Brevity - Logo Mark

Ben Gathard
Ben Gathard
Ben Gathard for Brevity
This is the refined Brevity lightning bolt, which will act as our accent mark to go along with our new logotype. We are also introducing our refined color pallet. Let us know what you think.

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
