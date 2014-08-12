Isoflow

Inventory Screen

Work in progress on a Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) iOS app we’re currently working on. The client’s goal: making commerce more accessible, frictionless and exciting! We’re having fun with this one.

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
UX & UI design agency based in Cape Town.
