Silvy Cisternas

Livra.com landing page

Silvy Cisternas
Silvy Cisternas
  • Save
Livra.com landing page landing page one page site invite invitation debut first shot thanks
Download color palette

Landing page featuring Livra.com new visual identity

Be nice, and love this post =)

Thanks to Pedro Sombreireiro for the invitation!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
Silvy Cisternas
Silvy Cisternas

More by Silvy Cisternas

View profile
    • Like