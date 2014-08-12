Coffee Club v2

Trending designs to inspire you
The client asked me to remove the logo from the cup and have a latte coffee and the logo to appear as dusted chocolate.
What do you think between the 2 coffee toppings?
Please note:
The icons do appear slightly darker in this preview than the original icon itself, this is merely for atmospheric purposes :) Thanks for looking!
