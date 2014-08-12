Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers,
I just finished Washboard branding. Washboard concept is simple and clean an abstract mark, with initial "W" of "Washboard".
Washboard is a convenient laundry and dry cleaning company that offers on-demand pick up and delivery service to residents of New York City. Think of Washboard as Seamless for laundry; instead of you going to a shady laundromat to get your laundry done, Washboard picks up your clothes at your door, cleans them according to your preferences, and delivers them back at your door within 24 hours.
[Large version attached]
You can check the whole project here:
http://bit.ly/1onctMz