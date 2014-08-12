Jimmie Blount

Wild Yonder

Wild Yonder logo mark icon identity illustration camping fire mountain type typography
Just finished these logos for the girls at Wild Yonder, which is pretty much summer camp for adults. Check em' out. http://wildyonder.org

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
