Martial Codex Magazine

One of our most recent clients launched their product with the brand we created. The product is instructional martial arts videos using 3D Motion Capture where the user is able to us playback features including angle of view control. It's a very innovative product. Check out what they're doing at http://martialcodex.com/.
Here's one of the magazine ads that we created for them. Stay tuned for more of the work in the coming days.
Major major props to @Summer Teal Simpson for the copy that brought the brand together.