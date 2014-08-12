Scott Richardson
AWeber App stats mobile iphone android aweber app motion graphics live action animation gif
Recently launched a promo video for the new AWeber App! Awesome hand model: @Sam Provenza!

Full video viewable here:
aweber.com/mobile-app.htm

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
