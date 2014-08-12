Dennie Ordynskyi

VK Flat redesign 2014 Free Sketch 3 Soure

VK Flat redesign 2014 Free Sketch 3 Soure vkontakte user interface social network flat ui ux user profile sketch
Hey, Dribbblers, here is my try for a Vkontakte social network UI / UX redesign contest.
Big images & Source Sketch3 File you can find here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/18894487/Vkontakte-UI-UX-Redesign-2014

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
