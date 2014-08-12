Flora de Carvalho

Some Plants Move

Some Plants Move lettering type music
Part of a poster I've made about the song Hannah Hunt by Vampire Weekend. It doesn't look like, but the big letters were handmade.

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
