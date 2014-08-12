Christos Chiotis

Vindence Handwritten Font

Christos Chiotis
Christos Chiotis
  • Save
Vindence Handwritten Font font typography hipster vintage handwritten lettering
Download color palette

Vindence is a display font, better used in logos and badges.
Its name comes from Vintage+Condence

Can be downloaded from CreativeMarket http://crtv.mk/cg2B

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
Christos Chiotis
Christos Chiotis

More by Christos Chiotis

View profile
    • Like