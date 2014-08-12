Rob Hampson

Illustrated Typography #4 (rebound) - London

Here's a rebound of the shot I did yesterday - an L with London landmarks. This time the colour scheme is more British!

You can see more of my typographic doodles in the Dribbble Project or on Instagram.

Rebound of
Illustrated Typography #4 - London
By Rob Hampson
