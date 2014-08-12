Things we do

Pixelbuddha

Another few examples of animated icons from Balicons 2 set :)

You can buy PSD/SVG version of icons on official website. On the same page you can get a free version of Ballicosn 2, that contains 12 beautiful flat icons. Also there is AEP version of animated set available on VideoHive.

We hope for your support, guys ;)

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
