Alex Tass, logo designer

F, +, T, logo design symbol

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
F, +, T, logo design symbol letter mark monogram tf ft t f squares nodes pixels digital symbol logo design logo icon monogram plus
Download color palette

F, T and + sign in a logo design symbol / monogram.

Check out my 2014 logo-folio http://goo.gl/8S2ipm
Visit my portfolio website www.alextass.com

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
Hire Me

More by Alex Tass, logo designer

View profile
    • Like