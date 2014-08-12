Illustrated Typography #5 - Ampersand

Trending designs to inspire you
This is my typographic doodle for today! I've drawn and then very simply animated an ampersand in After Effects. I've wanted to learn AE for a long time, so this was a great opportunity.
You can see more of my typographic doodles in the Dribbble Project or on Instagram.