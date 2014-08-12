Rob Hampson

Illustrated Typography #5 - Ampersand

Illustrated Typography #5 - Ampersand animation animated decoration typography illustration lettering gif type ampersand calligraphy
This is my typographic doodle for today! I've drawn and then very simply animated an ampersand in After Effects. I've wanted to learn AE for a long time, so this was a great opportunity.

You can see more of my typographic doodles in the Dribbble Project or on Instagram.

